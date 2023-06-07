Knoxville Symphony Orchestra clarinetist visits Tanzania to share more on music, history of instruments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is working to spread the love for music across the world. The principal clarinetist for Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, Gary Sperl, is visiting Tanzania this summer for his 13th year.

Sperl said it’s important to teach the Tanzanian community more about music and the history behind how clarinets are made.

“They don’t have music in their government schools here,” Sperl said.

Many of Sperl’s students over the last thirteen years have followed in his footsteps teaching others in the community.

“Up to now, I have three students and now I am looking for another student.,” one of Sperl’s former students, Sadoki Sambo, said.

Sperl also talks to the Tanzanian community about how clarinets are made out of mpingo trees, the national tree of Tanzania. Many of Sperl’s former students want to share the importance of the tree and music to Tanzania.

“When you see an instrument you see that it’ll present where we are because it has the uniqueness of the tree we have,” a former student of Sperl, Emmanuel Ndale, said.

Sperl works on the conservation of mpingo trees each year he goes to Tanzania. He’s also helped his students plant more than 1,000 trees since he first visited the country. This is only a part of the reason he loves going back every summer.

“I’m the lucky one because I get to come every summer and see these guys and how they’re progressing, work with them, and plant more trees,” Sperl said.

He’s also working to tell Tanzanians how working with clarinets and planting mpingo trees can create reliable jobs and income for the country.

