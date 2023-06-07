At least one person dead after car crash in Knoxville
Knoxville Police Department investigating a single vehicle crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly car crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street.
The single-car crash shut down Beal Bourne Street from Magnolia to Linden Avenue. Knoxville Police Department announced on Twitter that the crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.