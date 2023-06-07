At least one person dead after car crash in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly car crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street.

The single-car crash shut down Beal Bourne Street from Magnolia to Linden Avenue. Knoxville Police Department announced on Twitter that the crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators.

UPDATE: Knoxville Police Officers worked a single vehicle crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street on June 6, 2023 at 7 PM. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.



The crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators. https://t.co/EklLpiDDJj — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 7, 2023

