At least one person dead after car crash in Knoxville

By Marvin Figgins
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly car crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street.

The single-car crash shut down Beal Bourne Street from Magnolia to Linden Avenue. Knoxville Police Department announced on Twitter that the crash remains under investigation by KPD crash reconstruction investigators.

