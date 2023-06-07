List of events to Find Your Fun this weekend

Many ways to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!
By Paige Noël
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many ways for you and the family to Find Your Fun this weekend!

Thursday, June 8th:

Thursday is report card day at Soaky Mountain Waterpark. Your child can bring their report card and if they have at least one “A”, there will receive free admission to the waterpark. The park is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Summer Nights at Pinnacle Turkey Creek is back this summer. Rising country star Hayden Coffman is performing. It’s this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy a night of live music, activities, and more! You can buy tickets online.

Friday, June 9th:

Movies Under the Stars is back at Ijams Nature Center. The movie this Friday is Shrek! Doors open at 7 p.m. with the movie starting around dark. The Ijams Beer Garden will be open with food trucks as well. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets! Tickets are $10 per person or $36 for a ticket four-pack.

Saturday, June 10th:

The Blount County Public Library is hosting Chalk the Walk on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can color the sidewalks along the Greenbelt for prizes! The event is free and chalk is provided. There will be four different age groups, 8 and under, 9-12, teens, and adults.

Knoxville’s Largest Kid Party is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This party celebrates kids of all ages at World’s Fair Park. There will be bounce houses, games, food, and live performances. Tickets are $10. Kids three and under are free.

