New area code coming to East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Public Utility Commission has added the area code 729 in East Tennessee to merge with the 423 area code. Officials said the 423 area code will run out of numbers by the fall of 2025.

The new area code will ensure there are enough numbers for businesses and residents to serve the area. Existing residents will keep their current numbers, but new customers or current customers who want extra lines, could receive a 729 area code number.

Phone numbers throughout the United States are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). NANPA forecasted a need for 423 area code relief in November of 2022.

The Tennessee Public Utility Commission opened a comment period in March 2023 and held a public meeting in May of 2023.

