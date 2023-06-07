Police identify person killed in Knoxville car crash
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were investigating a single vehicle crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street.
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers were investigating a deadly car crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street.
The single-car crash shut down Beal Bourne Street from Magnolia to Linden Avenue on Tuesday.
The victim was identified as 56-year-old Kevin Owens.
Owens crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a traffic pole, according to officials.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.