Police identify person killed in Knoxville car crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers were investigating a deadly car crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal Bourne Street.

The single-car crash shut down Beal Bourne Street from Magnolia to Linden Avenue on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Kevin Owens.

Owens crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a traffic pole, according to officials.

Additional Information:

