TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 3-year-old

WHITE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old from White County, according to the bureau.

Kadon Wendt was last seen Tuesday in Sparta. Wendt is 3′1″ and 30 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be was urged to contact the White County Sheriff at 931-738-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

