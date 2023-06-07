TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 3-year-old

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old from White County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old from White County.(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old from White County, according to the bureau.

Kadon Wendt was last seen Tuesday in Sparta. Wendt is 3′1″ and 30 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be was urged to contact the White County Sheriff at 931-738-7111 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Eve Carney, the Deputy Commissioner, and Meghan McLeroy, the Chief of Statewide Supports,...
Tennessee Department of Education officials stepping down
Melody Sasser
Knoxville woman hired online hitman to kill wife of man she met on Match.com, court documents say
At least one person is dead after a deadly single-car crash on Collier Road in Powell,...
One dead after car crash possibly involving alcohol, sheriff says
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
Knoxville Police Department investigating a single vehicle crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal...
Police identify person killed in Knoxville car crash

Latest News

KSO member shares love of music with Tanzanian community
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash
More sunshine and cooler
Cooler temperatures and lower humidity move in for the end of the week
Knoxville Minx rugby team win 2023 USA Club Rugby D2 Women’s National Championship