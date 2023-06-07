Tennessee NIL collective hoping to drive conversation at the nation’s capitol

The meeting series will feature Spyre Sports officials and other stakeholders in the world of Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NIL at the Nation's Capitol.
By William Puckett
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spyre Sports Group was one of the pioneers when it came to Name, Image and Likeness.

Previous Coverage: Name, Image, Likeness brings bigger stakes for college athletics

The group is the collective for the University of Tennessee and an industry leader in a space that is still relatively wide open.

Over the course of two days, Spyre officials will meet with collectives from the University of Mississippi, the University of Georgia, Clemson University and the University of Washington. They were welcomed to Washington D.C. by Arizona State University.

”We’ve used it as an opportunity to get a group of collectives together and I think the main goal there as things are getting shuffled out and lines in the sand are being drawn and one we have a voice in what we do and are not necessarily seen as a bad guy and two, the athletes we represent have a voice in whatever this new future of college athletics may be,” said Brandon Spurlock the Vice President of the Volunteer Club.

Spurlock is one of four people from Spyre heading to D.C. hoping to drive conversation about how to work in the NIL space.

”We’re looking to find and do well to have a competitive advantage for Tennessee first and foremost and Tennessee Athletes,” said Spurlock.

Alongside other collectives, the group will also be accompanied by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and NCAA President Charlie Baker.

”We really think it’s about getting a group of like-minded individuals in the room together and coming up with creative ideas and not really looking for a bailout per se,” said Spurlock.

The bailout Spurlock is hoping to avoid is from Congress. While the group plans to meet with lawmakers, they are hesitant to ask for the government to step in.

”I think we’ve got some creative people in the collective space, in the administrative space, in the university here, and our athletics department, we can all get together and come up with a solution or come up with a solution that falls short of federal legislation,” said Spurlock.

Spurlock said Spyre isn’t afraid of competition, or working hard; that’s not what this meeting is about.

The hope of these meetings is to even the playing field for schools and stakeholders involved.

”Sustainability is an important right, I think this maybe isn’t sustainable as it is right, so this is getting in a room and figuring out what is the best path forward,” said Spurlock.

Knowing for some schools this is the only path forward and means survival, but for others, it’s simply not possible to keep up.

”I’m talking the entertainment value and the revenue that drives through this athletics program,” said Spurlock. “So, how the athletes share in that how our company works in that space and you know handling that relationship with athletes.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident involved a personal jet ski that collided with another boat near Black Fox Access...
Victim of fatal Norris Lake boating accident identified by TWRA
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames Saturday night
‘This is something huge’ | Witness reacts to Green Acres Flea Market Fire
Green Acres Flea Market went up in flames on Saturday night
Green Acres Flea Market buildings not up to code leading up to ‘huge fire’: officials
The entire interstate is shut down in both directions while crews respond to the crash,...
Three children involved in Roane County crash not wearing seat belts, THP says
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash
Knoxville police detail deadly Chapman Highway motorcycle crash

Latest News

Young-Williams asking for fosters during National Foster a Pet month
PFAs are chemicals linked to cancer found in firefighter turnout gear, according to the...
Cancerous chemicals found in firefighting gear
McMinn County man in custody after firing at deputies, crashing car
Cancerous chemicals found in firefighting gear