‘There’s got to be a better way’ | Knoxville man starts concussion care company after son’s death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parents always have their kids’ health in mind, especially when they’re playing sports.

A Knoxville-based company is now making it easier to monitor brain injuries.

Professional and collegiate athletes are going to get the best concussion care, but youth athletes have mostly been overlooked.

Neurologic Performance Group, based in Knoxville, is bringing advanced care to the sidelines of youth sporting events. However, their story starts with a tragedy.

Whether it’s scoring a touchdown, kicking a soccer ball or hitting a jump shot, sports carry a risk of injury.

“He played football very early in his life. All of my kids did,” said Mark Hilinski, co-founder of NPG.

Hillinksi’s son Tyler was a standout football player all his life. He started as a kid and played all the way up to his time as quarterback for Washington State University.

In 2018, when the rest of the world thought he was on top of the world, came the loss. Tyler took his own life at 21 years old.

“His autopsy was done, there was a comment made that he had the brain of a 60-year-old,” Hilinski said.

The autopsy revealed Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, or CTE, which is a deadly brain disease caused by repeated traumatic brain injuries. CTE typically develops in older athletes and can only be found after death.

Since his son’s passing, Mark co-founded Hilinski’s Hope, a non-profit raising awareness and funding for mental health needs in student-athletes.

“There’s got to be a better way,” Hilinski said. “There’s got to be new technology that can help us better understand.”

That technology may be here, and it’s being used in East Tennessee.

Along with his Hilinski’s Hope work, Hilinski co-founded and is working closely with NPG. The company is helping thousands of kids across East Tennessee monitor concussions.

“Our goal is to simply advance the way concussions are cared for to make athletes safer,” President of NPG Mark Slaughter said.

Slaughter believes this technology might be better than other options to treat brain injuries. A former University of Tennessee football player and current sports trainer stands by the technology, too.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.