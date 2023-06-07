Toddler at center of Endangered Child Alert found in New York

WHITE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old from White County, according to the bureau.

Kadon Wendt was last seen Tuesday in Sparta. Officials said he was found safe Wednesday in New York.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find Kadon Wendt, a three-year-old missing from White County.



He's 3'1", 30 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen yesterday in Sparta.



Spot him? Call the White County Sheriff at 931-738-7111 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.



