Toddler at center of Endangered Child Alert found in New York
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old from White County.
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old from White County, according to the bureau.
Kadon Wendt was last seen Tuesday in Sparta. Officials said he was found safe Wednesday in New York.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.