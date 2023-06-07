Toddler at center of Endangered Child Alert found in New York

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old from White County.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 3-year-old from White County, according to the bureau.

Kadon Wendt was last seen Tuesday in Sparta. Officials said he was found safe Wednesday in New York.

