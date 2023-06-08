Beautiful weather heading into the weekend before our next cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures are here and stick around for the new couple of days! Enjoy it because a cold front arrives Sunday bringing scattered rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly clear with a cool low around 50 degrees. The record low is 51 which was set back in 1980, so we could break the record! Areas outlining the valley could easily drop in the mid to upper 40s!

The lower humidity sticks around with a lot of sunshine on Friday. Highs will top out near 82 degrees. Enjoy!

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is another beautiful day with lower humidity, sunshine, and highs in the mid-80s!

We warm to the upper 80s Sunday before the cold front brings scattered rain and storms by the afternoon to evening hours at about a 40% coverage. The rain and storms continue overnight into Monday where temperatures drop into the upper 70s.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re watching for the system to stall out in the region and create scattered rain and storms at times mid to late week.

