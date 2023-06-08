CMA Fest kicks off in Nashville

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the country music festival.
CMA Fest is here and it is sure to be a busy four days on Lower Broadway.
By Ryan Breslin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - CMA Fest is here, and it is sure to be a busy four days on Lower Broadway.

In its 50th year, thousands are expected to descend upon Nashville for the 4-day event.

Metro Nashville Police officers will be working 1,700 shifts from Thursday through Sunday. They will have police dogs on Broadway doing sweeps, mounted patrol, and officers on bikes.

Their goal is to be visible at all times during the festival.

MNPD wants to remind people if they are driving, not to leave weapons in their cars, unattended. Also, consider using rideshares to avoid street closures.

“We look at how this event ran last year and, again, what improvements we can make in terms of traffic and congestion,” one MNPD officer explained. “We encourage everyone to look at rideshares and different alternate ways to get down here, but yeah, we are always looking to improve.”

Thursday’s big names include Luke Combs, Carley Pearce, Tyler Hubbard, and Dan + Shay.

