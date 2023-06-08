East Tenn. K-9 gets national award

HAMBLEN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A K-9 with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office was named on of the top dogs in the country!

K-9 Nexus won the national Aftermath K-9 Grant competition for his tier.

Nexus was the only winner from Tennessee out of the 800 entries from across the country.

“This was the first time Nexus has been entered into a grant competition and we didn’t know what to expect since community votes are what determined the outcome,” Sheriff Chad Mullins said. “News of the competition was carried by our local media and reminders were shared daily on our [HCSO] Facebook page throughout the competition. With the help of the community it exploded across social media and resulted in a placement for Nexus.”

Nexus came in third place which comes with a $500 check to help the office with his maintenance and he gets to be featured in the Aftermath K-9 calendar.

K9 Nexus with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office has been named as one of the top dogs in his tier in the recent... Posted by Hamblen County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.