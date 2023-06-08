Ending the week with more comfort before humidity then rain chances return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Conditions become more comfortable with decreasing humidity today, leaving us with a couple of pop-up showers or storms. Then we’ll feel the cooler mornings that come with low humidity, before the muggy air returns and then rain chances climb again.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Stray showers are popping up at times, with a low around 59 degrees.

Clouds are leaving, so we have a mix of sun and clouds the rest of today. A stray shower or storm can develop as these scattered clouds move along our terrain changes. It’s only a 10% coverage at best today, with a high of 79 degrees, which is below average. Throw in that decreasing humidity and a northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph, and it feels great in the shade!

Tonight will be stay mostly clear, and we can cool to around 50 degrees by Friday morning. That means mid 40s for much of our higher elevations outlining the Valley.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is still less humid and sunny, so a great day to get outside but don’t forget the sunscreen. We’ll top out around 82 degrees, with a northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures start warming this weekend to the mid to upper 80s, then increasing humidity and spotty rain and storms develop Sunday afternoon. As of now, we could see some scattered rain and storms Sunday evening into the overnight. Then a cold front’s rain and storms move through our area Monday, with about a 60% coverage.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re watching for system to stall out in the region and create scattered rain and storms at times mid to late week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.