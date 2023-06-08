Family remembers Halls man who was killed in jet ski crash on Norris Lake

John Curley Jr. was killed when his jet ski collided with a boat on Norris Lake on Sunday afternoon.
By Sam Luther
Jun. 7, 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, John Curley Jr.’s jet ski collided with a 25-foot boat on Norris Lake, resulting in the death of the 59-year-old jet ski driver and Halls native.

For Kasie Collier it meant she lost her uncle, who for most of her life, had taken a larger role in her life.

“It’s been the closest thing I’ve had to a father figure in my life,” said Collier.

Curley Jr. spent the bulk of his life working on boats in Knox Co. and would spend most of his days on the lakes in East Tennessee, according to Collier.

“Just being on the boat made him happy. I mean he worked on the boats, riding a jet ski. My cousin took him out there that day because she knew he would really enjoy it,” said Collier.

He was deaf but never let it impact his ability to make a positive impact on others. Collier said she’ll always remember her uncle for his infectious laugh and ability to always turn around a bad day for the ones he loved.

The crash is still under investigation but Collier said that using more caution when out on the water is a good lesson that can be learned from this tragedy.

According to family who saw the incident unfold, Curley Jr. had only been in the water for a few moments before a boat hit the back of the jet ski in Norris Lake.

This marks the 12th deadly boating incident in Tennessee this year.

