Four individuals honored for quick heroic actions at Harlan County elementary school

Four individuals were honored by the Harlan County Board of Education for lifesaving actions in...
Four individuals were honored by the Harlan County Board of Education for lifesaving actions in front of a Harlan County elementary school.(Harlan County Public Schools)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four individuals were honored by the Harlan County Board of Education for lifesaving actions in front of a Harlan County elementary school.

On May 9, a car pulled up outside Wallins Elementary School, and the driver asked for medical help for the passenger.

According to Superintendent Brent Roark, Julie Mullins, a nurse working at the school, Chad Woods, an occupational therapist and coach at the school, Rhonda Collett, the school secretary and Josh Sargent, the school resource officer quickly sprung into action.

The four individuals were able to access the school’s automated external defibrillator and save the life of the passenger, who Superintendent Roark said would not have survived the drive to the hospital.

“That individual knew they could come to our school and a police officer would be there, a medical professional would be there and we would have a trained team that would be there,” said Roark.

Mullins, Woods, Collett and Sargent were presented with plaques to honor “Outstanding service to the school and community and in recognition of courageous lifesaving actions under emergency conditions to give someone another chance of life.”

Dr. Abdulkader Dahhan was also honored for his previous donation of funding to purchase an AED for the school.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Eve Carney, the Deputy Commissioner, and Meghan McLeroy, the Chief of Statewide Supports,...
Tennessee Department of Education officials stepping down
Knoxville Police Department investigating a single vehicle crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal...
Police identify person killed in Knoxville car crash
A man whose skeletal remains were found in 1986 in Claiborne County has been identified.
Police: Murder victim identified after more than 30 years
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
At least one person is dead after a deadly single-car crash on Collier Road in Powell,...
One dead after car crash possibly involving alcohol, sheriff says

Latest News

Former UT football player, trainer back local concussion testing company
New 70's inspired restaurant in South Knox
Transport back to the ‘70s at new bar in South Knox
I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Interstate closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
Mountain Biking is now an option at Ober Mountain.
Ober Mountain opens downhill mountain biking
258 employees of INMET Mining will be laid off between June 2 and 17.
More than 250 laid off as mines shut down