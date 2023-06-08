Four individuals honored for quick heroic actions at Harlan County elementary school

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four individuals were honored by the Harlan County Board of Education for lifesaving actions in front of a Harlan County elementary school.

On May 9, a car pulled up outside Wallins Elementary School, and the driver asked for medical help for the passenger.

According to Superintendent Brent Roark, Julie Mullins, a nurse working at the school, Chad Woods, an occupational therapist and coach at the school, Rhonda Collett, the school secretary and Josh Sargent, the school resource officer quickly sprung into action.

The four individuals were able to access the school’s automated external defibrillator and save the life of the passenger, who Superintendent Roark said would not have survived the drive to the hospital.

“That individual knew they could come to our school and a police officer would be there, a medical professional would be there and we would have a trained team that would be there,” said Roark.

Mullins, Woods, Collett and Sargent were presented with plaques to honor “Outstanding service to the school and community and in recognition of courageous lifesaving actions under emergency conditions to give someone another chance of life.”

Dr. Abdulkader Dahhan was also honored for his previous donation of funding to purchase an AED for the school.

