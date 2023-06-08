Interstate closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews were responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-640 East Thursday evening.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi said the crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer and a car on fire.

The east bound lanes were closed near Washington Pike, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.

No one was taken to the hospital as of 5:30 p.m., according to KFD Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said they expected the road to be closed for a while as they were waiting for a wrecker to clear the car from the road and then handle the tractor-trailer.

I640 east bound is closed near Washington pike due to a car fire and motor vehicle accident. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/GyCzWT67gT — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) June 8, 2023

