Interstate closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple crews were responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-640 East Thursday evening.
Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesman Mark Nagi said the crash involved an overturned tractor-trailer and a car on fire.
The east bound lanes were closed near Washington Pike, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.
No one was taken to the hospital as of 5:30 p.m., according to KFD Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks.
Wilbanks said they expected the road to be closed for a while as they were waiting for a wrecker to clear the car from the road and then handle the tractor-trailer.
