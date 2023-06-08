KPD investigating deadly Knoxville shooting

One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Center Avenue, near the Five Points neighborhood, just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a man who had been shot at least once.

“Life saving measures were attempted, however, he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” officials said.

Those with information are asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at the organization’s website.

