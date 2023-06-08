Maryville man arrested for child sex crimes, Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for brother

Larry Potter was arrested for sending sexual messages to a relative, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Smokey Mountain Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest a Maryville man who was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office began investigating 52-year-old Larry Edmond Potter earlier this year when they got a tip that Potter was sending sexual text messages to a juvenile female who was his relative.

Potter was arrested on Tuesday and was being held on bonds totaling $300,000 at the Blount County Correctional Facility, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office along with the U.S. Marshals were also searching for his brother, 49-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Potter, who is wanted for multiple warrants.

Anyone with information on where he might was asked to contact the 24-hour crime hotline at 865-273-5200.

June 7, 2023 MARYVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF SOLICITATION OF A MINOR; INFORMATION SOUGHT TO LOCATE...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

