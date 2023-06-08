Nickelback coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

The band will be playing at Thompson-Boling Arena with special guest Josh Ross.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nickelback has announced a Knoxville stop on their Get Rollin’ Tour!

The band will be playing at Thompson-Boling Arena with special guest Josh Ross. The show is scheduled for Sept. 27 and tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m.

Those interested can pick up tickets here.

