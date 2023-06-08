Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud adds ‘supper’ to the show

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lumberjack Feud in Pigeon Forge wants to help you understand the life as a lumberjack and is now adding supper to their show.

You can eat as if you were on camp with a BBQ sandwich, baked beans, slaw and a cookie!

The show said after several requests for a dining option, they decided to introduce this laidback style meal.

“We’re not your typical dinner show. We want to get guests out of the typical dark closed in areas of your typical dinner show and outside into your typical smoky mountain weather to enjoy what we’re calling a supper show,” said Marcus Watson, with Paula Deen’s Lumberjack Feud.

The dinner option is included with your admission to the feud.

The company said they are the most affordable dinner show option in Pigeon Forge as America’s only “Supper Show.”

