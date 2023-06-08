Summer camp science lesson with Heather

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits students in Oliver Springs.
Heather at Norwood Elementary.
Heather at Norwood Elementary.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School is out but summer camp is on!

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of joining the third, fourth, and fifth grade students at Norwood Elementary in Anderson County.

They’ve been learning about weather forecasting and tracking storms, so I showed them how we do it everyday.

Heather visits summer camp students.
Heather visits summer camp students.(WVLT)

