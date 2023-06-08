Summer camp science lesson with Heather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - School is out but summer camp is on!

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley had the pleasure of joining the third, fourth, and fifth grade students at Norwood Elementary in Anderson County.

They’ve been learning about weather forecasting and tracking storms, so I showed them how we do it everyday.

Heather visits summer camp students. (WVLT)

