Tennessee athletics enjoys best academic term ever

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After recently earning the title of SEC All-Sports Champion for the second year in a row, the momentum on Rocky Top took another major step forward with the completion of the spring academic term, as the Vols and Lady Vols recorded the best performance in the classroom ever for a single semester in Tennessee Athletics history.

The Spring 2023 semester saw UT student-athletes achieve a cumulative grade-point average of 3.38—the highest ever recorded. Tennessee’s previous best—excluding terms with COVID grade-mode flexibility—came during the fall semester, when the Big Orange posted a 3.32 GPA.

For the first time ever, all 16 sports earned a team GPA of at least a 3.0. This spring also marked the 21st consecutive semester in which the Vols and Lady Vols combined to post a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Eight teams enjoyed or matched their best spring semesters ever, while five programs (football, baseball, men’s track & field, women’s swimming & diving, and volleyball) tied or bested their highest GPA in any semester.

“Our student-athletes strive to be the best in everything they do, and I could not be more proud of their achievement in the classroom,” Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “To capture the All-SEC Sports title and then see these results academically speaks to their drive and determination to be elite.”

Tennessee Athletics’ Rise Glorious Strategic Plan features a directive to “honor the foundation of college sports by maximizing the educational journey of each student-athlete and creating championship-level performance expectations academically.”

Here are the full academic highlights from the Spring 2023 semester:

- 3.38 overall student-athlete GPA (highest performance for a spring semester and highest performance overall without COVID grade mode flexibility)

- 21 consecutive semesters with an overall GPA of a 3.0 or higher

- Record highs for combined men’s sports (3.26) and women’s sports (3.52)

- All 16 sports earned a team GPA above a 3.0

- 202 student-athletes were recognized on their respective Dean’s List (2nd highest ever)

- 422 (76%) student-athletes received a 3.0 or higher semester GPA (highest ever)

- 74 student-athletes earned a 4.00 semester GPA (highest ever)

- 8 teams tied or bested their highest GPA for a spring term (football, men’s basketball, baseball, men’s track & field, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, soccer, and volleyball)

- 5 teams tied or bested their highest GPA in any semester (football, baseball, men’s track & field, women’s swimming & diving, and volleyball)

In the most recent update of the Learfield Director’s Cup standings (April 21), Tennessee checked in at 11th nationally with 610.50 points. As the athletic year wraps up during the next few weeks, UT’s impressive competitive efforts throughout the spring will give the Big Orange a big boost in the points. Four teams (baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis) advanced to the Super Regionals or better in their respective NCAA Tournaments, while track & field is set to compete at outdoor NCAAs this weekend.

The standings will be updated next week on June 13 before being finalized following baseball’s College World Series.

