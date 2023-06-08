Tennessee Department of Education releases 3rd Grade TCAP retake data

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education released data on the third grade TCAP retake Wednesday, outlining how students did across school districts in Tennessee.

The retake was an option offered to third-grade students who did not meet the proficient threshold on the English section of the end-of-year test, facing the possibility of summer school or retaking the third grade.

“The TCAP retake assessment pathway provides an important opportunity for third grade students identified for potential retention to be able to retest to move directly to fourth grade, and we are proud of students who participated in the retake for exploring this pathway,” said Interim Commissioner Sam Pearcy. “The work and dedication of schools, districts, educators and families across the state made this opportunity possible for our students, and we are glad to see such strong participation in the first year of implementing this law.”

Below is a district-by-district breakdown of what percentage of eligible students progressed past the passing threshold on the retake.

Alcoa City Schools: 4.8%

Anderson County Schools: 13.7%

Blount County Schools: 19.4%

Campbell County Schools: 17.4%

Claiborne County Schools: 12.3%

Clinton City Schools: 25%

Cocke County Schools: 17.8%

Cumberland County Schools: 14.6%

Fentress County Schools: 13.6%

Grainger County Schools: 6.3%

Hamblen County Schools: 8%

Hancock County Schools: 20.7%

Jefferson County Schools: 9.1%

Knox County Schools: 16.2%

Lenoir City Schools: 9.1%

Loudon County Schools: 13.5%

Maryville City Schools: Less than 1%

McMinn County Schools: 6.9%

Monroe County Schools: 14.4%

Newport City Schools: 20%

Oak Ridge Schools: 12.9%

Oneida Special School District: Fewer than 10 students

Roane County Schools: 14.8%

Scott County Schools: Fewer than 10 students

Sevier County Schools: 18.6%

Sweetwater City Schools: 33.3%

Union County Schools: 15.8%

The state’s data also included numbers for students who moved from “below proficient” to “approaching proficient” on the TCAPs after the retake. Those students aren’t out of the woods yet, but they will have more opportunities for moving on to the fourth grade, like summer school or taking tutoring during the school year.

The full breakdown is below:

