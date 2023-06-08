Tennessee Smokies announce Smokies Beerfest

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies announced the return of the Smokies Beerfest Wednesday. It’ll mark the fourth year the team has hosted the event, featuring local breweries and unique brews.

The event will be hosted on the concourse of Smokies Stadium, mostly in the covered area. Admission will include a tasting glass, unlimited beer pours and a Smokies baseball ticket for one September home game. Attendees can sample “ballpark street food” and participate in guest awards.

Dogs will also be allowed at the event, and a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Young-Williams Animal Center.

“The Tennessee Smokies have been a tremendous community partner for Young-Williams Animal Center”, said Young-Williams CEO Janet Testerman. “We have worked with them for multiple seasons and feel the collaboration on exciting events, like the Tennessee Smokies BeerFest in 2022, has resulted in heightened awareness, engagement, and supporters for both organizations. We are confident this year’s event will be bigger and better, and I look forward to raising much-needed funds to support our life-saving initiatives and the nearly 10,000 animals a year we care for.”

The Beerfest is schedules for Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. General admission tickets will cost $30, but VIP tickets for $69 will include early entry at 3 p.m. and a buffet. Designated drivers can get tickets for just $10.

