Thunder Valley ready to road this weekend

NHRA racing returns for a 22nd run at Bristol.
Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee
Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee(Bristol Motor Speedway)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, the eighth of 21 events in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is back at Bristol. Drivers in four categories - Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle – will earn points in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

Competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Series, FuelTech Pro Mod Series and Legends Nitro Funny Car also will be featured at this event.

WHERE: Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. From Interstate 81 North, take Hwy. 11E. Take the Virginia Exit 3 and Hwy. 11E will take you directly to the dragway. From the I-81 South, take Tennessee exit 69 and go south on Hwy 394 directly to the dragway.

COURSE: Championship drag strip; Track elevation is 1,475 feet above sea level; Track direction is southwest to northwest.

WHEN: Friday through Sunday, June 9-11, 2023.

FRIDAY

June 9 - LUCAS OIL SERIES qualifying and time trials at 11 a.m.

FUELTECH PRO MOD SERIES qualifying at 3:05 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. LEGENDS NITRO FUNNY CAR qualifying at 3:30 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. NHRA CAMPING WORLD SERIES qualifying begins at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (8 p.m. nitro is also Rd. 1 Epping)

SATURDAY

June 10- LUCAS OIL SERIES eliminations at 8:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

FUELTECH PRO MOD SERIES qualifying at 12:20 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. LEGENDS NITRO FUNNY CAR qualifying at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. EPPING SEMIFINALS at 4:15 p.m. (Top Fuel and Funny Car)

NHRA CAMPING WORLD SERIES qualifying at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Nitro sessions are also Epping Rd. 2 and Final)

SUNDAY,

June 11 - Pre-race ceremonies, 11 a.m.

LUCAS OIL SERIES finals at 4 p.m.

NHRA CAMPING WORLD SERIES eliminations begin at Noon.

TELEVISION:

FRIDAY, June 9, FS1 will televise 90 minutes qualifying at 7 p.m. (ET)

SATURDAY, June 10, FS1 will televise 90 minutes of qualifying highlights at 12:30 p.m. (ET)

SUNDAY, June 11, FS1 will televise three hours of finals coverage at 7 p.m. (ET)

2022 EVENT

WINNERS: Justin Ashley, Top Fuel; Ron Capps, Funny Car; Aaron Stanfield, Pro Stock; Jerry Savoie, Pro Stock Motorcycle.

TICKETS:

For tickets call Bristol Dragway at (866) 415-4158.

Tickets also available at https://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/dragway/nhra-thunder-valley-nationals/tickets/.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Eve Carney, the Deputy Commissioner, and Meghan McLeroy, the Chief of Statewide Supports,...
Tennessee Department of Education officials stepping down
Knoxville Police Department investigating a single vehicle crash at Magnolia Avenue and Beal...
Police identify person killed in Knoxville car crash
A man whose skeletal remains were found in 1986 in Claiborne County has been identified.
Police: Murder victim identified after more than 30 years
The body of a 17-year-old was found in a Milwaukee tow lot days after the crash. (WTMJ,...
Teen’s body found in towed vehicle days after crash
At least one person is dead after a deadly single-car crash on Collier Road in Powell,...
One dead after car crash possibly involving alcohol, sheriff says

Latest News

Torchbearer
Tennessee athletics enjoys best academic term ever
Christian Moore
Tennessee to travel for NCAA Super Regionals after win over Charlotte, no public tickets expected
Vols Prepare for Super Regionals
Versus UNC Asheville
Why did Tennessee fall short of hosting the College World Series Super Regionals?