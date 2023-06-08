Thunder Valley ready to road this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, the eighth of 21 events in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series is back at Bristol. Drivers in four categories - Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle – will earn points in the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

Competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Series, FuelTech Pro Mod Series and Legends Nitro Funny Car also will be featured at this event.

"You Can watch it on TV, but once you get your butt into one of those seats, it'll really impress you." 2019 Top Fuel Rookie of the year Austin Prock can't wait to show off for East Tennessee race fans at Thunder Valley this weekend @wvlt @BristolDragway @ProckRocket_TF pic.twitter.com/666PzLTA1y — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 8, 2023

WHERE: Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. From Interstate 81 North, take Hwy. 11E. Take the Virginia Exit 3 and Hwy. 11E will take you directly to the dragway. From the I-81 South, take Tennessee exit 69 and go south on Hwy 394 directly to the dragway.

COURSE: Championship drag strip; Track elevation is 1,475 feet above sea level; Track direction is southwest to northwest.

WHEN: Friday through Sunday, June 9-11, 2023.

FRIDAY

June 9 - LUCAS OIL SERIES qualifying and time trials at 11 a.m.

FUELTECH PRO MOD SERIES qualifying at 3:05 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. LEGENDS NITRO FUNNY CAR qualifying at 3:30 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. NHRA CAMPING WORLD SERIES qualifying begins at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (8 p.m. nitro is also Rd. 1 Epping)

SATURDAY

June 10- LUCAS OIL SERIES eliminations at 8:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

FUELTECH PRO MOD SERIES qualifying at 12:20 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. LEGENDS NITRO FUNNY CAR qualifying at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. EPPING SEMIFINALS at 4:15 p.m. (Top Fuel and Funny Car)

NHRA CAMPING WORLD SERIES qualifying at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. (Nitro sessions are also Epping Rd. 2 and Final)

SUNDAY,

June 11 - Pre-race ceremonies, 11 a.m.

LUCAS OIL SERIES finals at 4 p.m.

NHRA CAMPING WORLD SERIES eliminations begin at Noon.

TELEVISION:

FRIDAY, June 9, FS1 will televise 90 minutes qualifying at 7 p.m. (ET)

SATURDAY, June 10, FS1 will televise 90 minutes of qualifying highlights at 12:30 p.m. (ET)

SUNDAY, June 11, FS1 will televise three hours of finals coverage at 7 p.m. (ET)

2022 EVENT

WINNERS: Justin Ashley, Top Fuel; Ron Capps, Funny Car; Aaron Stanfield, Pro Stock; Jerry Savoie, Pro Stock Motorcycle.

TICKETS:

For tickets call Bristol Dragway at (866) 415-4158.

Tickets also available at https://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/dragway/nhra-thunder-valley-nationals/tickets/.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.