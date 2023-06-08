Tourism leaders optimistic about summer travel

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As summer heats up, business owners and city leaders in Pigeon Forge are gearing up for what they hope will be a booming season.

Inside The Ramsey Hotel & Convention Center, Karl Thomas has checked the books on a positive Spring, but sees a small slow down in bookings for the summer.

“Spring has been pretty good, we’re about even with last year which I’m very happy with. And summers looking a little soft the rest of the years looking strong,” said Thomas. “I think people are a little skittish, a little scared about the economy and prices and stuff and they seem like they’re all waiting to the last minute to make their decision.”

Pigeon Forge officials report spending is up 5% over 2022, year-to-date.

“People are a little bit worried right now because, people forget, I’ve been here 35 years, the first week of June is a little bit slow because people are just getting out of school and things like that,” said Tourism Director Leon Downey.

Downey said new attractions like Dollywood’s new roller coaster and lodge keep tourists excited for what’s new in town.

More than 13 new or expanded attractions are planned this year.

Downey said all national survey indicators show Americans plan to travel this summer.

“In July, we’re looking at a little on the soft side, but I think everyone’s waiting till the last minute to make their decision,” added Thomas.

In April, all four tax categories tracked by the City of Pigeon Forge were up and saw increases so far this year. Spending so far this year in Pigeon Forge is half a billion dollars.

