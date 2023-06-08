Transport back to the ‘70s at new bar in South Knox

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new restaurant and bar is now open in South Knoxville and the owners want to make you feel like you’re traveling back in time. Located right on Sevier Avenue where everything from commercial to residential is popping up in the area, but Fly by Night opened Thursday and is sure to bring the groove back to South Knoxville.

From the master minds who brought you The Tern Club, located in Downtown Knoxville on Gay St., Jocelyn Morin and Ryan Shanley wanted to create something new and in a bigger space. That’s where the idea for the retro seventies inspired bar and restaurant Fly by Night was born.

“One of our favorite past times is thrifting and going to antique stores so just like started collecting things here and there. Our basement was full with furniture knick-knacks for the better part of almost two years and just wanted to create a transported environment for folks to enjoy,” said Shanley.

For two years they searched for the perfect pieces to fit their vision. They said they are bringing new life to vintage pieces all sourced right here in East Tennessee. From the tv that looks straight out of your parents’ living room, down to the wallpaper done by a local graphic designer, Sarah Shebaro.

“So, it was a really fun process we kind of looked at a lot of different patterns and collaborated a little bit on the color scheme and all that and we got it printed and its really kind of the highlight in here for me,” said Morin.

If the disco ball in the middle of the restaurant doesn’t make you feel like you’re at a disco party then the food and drinks will. They’re bringing back popular drinks from that era but with a modern twist.

“They’ll taste similar to the original but a little bit different, a little more elevated, but yeah still honoring the original drink and the era,” he said.

The two said they were already feeling the love and support from the growing South Knoxville community and fellow businesses around them.

“We value going into neighborhoods and growing with neighborhoods, we just find that exciting and it was part of our draw to South Knox,” said Shanley.

They were hoping to have disco and vinyl DJ nights to come and karaoke. Fly by Night is now open every Tuesday through Sunday. They are closed on Mondays and the weekday and weekend hours vary so make sure to check their website to be up to date on their events and specials.

