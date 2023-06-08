What’s happening next in the hearings over The Covenant School shooter’s writings?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Something unexpected happened on Thursday as The Covenant School shooter’s parents said they want to grant ownership of Audrey Hale’s writings to the school parents who are suing to block the release of the journals.

WSMV4 Investigates’ Stacey Cameron, who is also an attorney, said that the school parents potentially getting ownership of the contested writings was not something anyone saw coming.

Cameron said if the judge determines there’s nothing in the shooter’s journals that could reasonably be considered evidence — like motive, plans, or the purpose behind the attack — then as the writing’s owners The Covenant School parents may be able to keep the journals private.

That’s a legal long shot, but a possibility, Cameron explains.

What this move to grant ownership most likely does is ownership gives them a stronger argument to say they have a right to stay in the case and be heard.

Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles could rule as early as Thursday night on whether she’s going to hold a hearing on releasing the writings. However, one attorney said the decision is likely to come down on Friday.

If the judge decides to push forward, she indicated on Monday that a hearing on whether to release the writings, along with other investigative materials and what information Metro Police would first need to redact, could be held as early as late next week.

Myles also made reference to the public records law saying these cases should be decided immediately.

Cameron said that regardless of how she rules releasing the journals or keeping them private, someone is going to appeal. So, she gave every impression it’s best to rule quickly because as the judge pointed out the appeals could take months, maybe even a year.

Meaning, we’re likely no where close to seeing the writings be publicly released, Cameron said.

