19+ teens injured in partial deck collapse at beach

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the...
The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – At least 19 teenagers were injured when a deck partially collapsed in the Houston area Thursday.

A Brazoria County spokesperson said five teens were flown to the hospital while six were taken by ambulance and others were taken in private vehicles.

She said none had life-threatening injuries.

According to the spokesperson, the victims, between 14 and 18 years old, were visiting the Bayou City Fellowship summer camp at Surfside Beach.

The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the walkway collapsed.

It is unclear why it failed, but police are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Interstate back open after closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
John Curley Jr. was killed when his jet ski collided with a boat on Norris Lake on Sunday...
Family remembers Halls man who was killed in jet ski crash on Norris Lake
Potter was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, according to officials with...
Maryville man arrested for child sex crimes, brother also in custody
Virginians now must dial all 10-digit, including area code, to make calls.
New area code coming to East Tennessee

Latest News

Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center
Dollywood’s Splash Country hosting annual Water Safety Day
Nickelback coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
‘That’s a game changer for our city kids’ | Making concussion care affordable for all youth athletes
Tennessee Department of Education releases 3rd Grade TCAP retake data