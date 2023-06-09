2 national park visitors accused of interfering with bison calf

Two people are being sought for getting too close to a bison calf.
Two people are being sought for getting too close to a bison calf.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (CNN) - Rangers at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming are looking for information on two people seen too close to a bison calf.

The rangers say the men were seen Sunday afternoon approaching and touching the calf at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats.

They say this is a big deal because approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival.

Human interference can cause wildlife to reject their offspring, which can result rangers having to euthanize the animal.

Fortunately in this case, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd.

Park rangers are investigating this incident, which they consider animal harassment, and the park is asking anyone with information on the two men to contact them.

The park says people should be alert for wildlife and keep a safe distance from them.

A rule of thumb: If your actions cause an animal to change its behavior, then you are too close.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Interstate back open after closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
John Curley Jr. was killed when his jet ski collided with a boat on Norris Lake on Sunday...
Family remembers Halls man who was killed in jet ski crash on Norris Lake
Potter was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, according to officials with...
Maryville man arrested for child sex crimes, brother also in custody
Virginians now must dial all 10-digit, including area code, to make calls.
New area code coming to East Tennessee

Latest News

Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center
Dollywood’s Splash Country hosting annual Water Safety Day
Nickelback coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee Department of Education releases 3rd Grade TCAP retake data
‘That’s a game changer for our city kids’ | Making concussion care affordable for all youth athletes