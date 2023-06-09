ABA therapists approved for Knox County Schools classrooms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools became the 24th district in East Tennessee to allow Applied Behavior Analysis therapists inside the classroom if their assistance is needed.

An ABA therapist is often times geared specifically towards a student or child with autism that is there to step in and provide specialized help.

“These people are experts in your child, they spend many hours a week with your child, they have specific goals for your child,” said Alison Pasternak who is a KCS parent who’s child is autistic.

These therapists see those children outside of school hours and will now be allowed to be called into the classroom if there’s an issue that a teacher or guidance counselor can’t solve.

“A lot of safety issues. He’ll run away, he doesn’t understand that he won’t fall, get hit by a car, he doesn’t follow any commands,” said KCS parent Sandy Bush.

Bush has been taking her 10-year-old child to an ABA therapists for years but had not felt safe sending her student to school over a lack of trust that he would get the care he needed.

“I’ve had to make the choice this whole time on whether to send him to school or send him to therapy,” said Bush.

Now that decision is no longer an issue for Bush as those therapist will be allowed to help when needed while also remaining on the family’s insurance and not costing additional funds to KCS.

The change comes with an approval from the Knox County Board of Education that took place Thursday night.

