Beautiful start to the weekend, stronger storms possible Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Plenty of sunshine and lower humidity returns for our Saturday making for a great start to the weekend, but that will quickly change heading into Sunday. A few strong to severe storms are possible moving into Sunday afternoon and that’s why a WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in place.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Another quiet night is ahead as we see mostly clear skies and low humidity bringing in a cool and refreshing start for Saturday morning. Temperatures are falling into the lower 50s and will give us another run at at record lows set all the way back in 1877. More sunshine is on the way for Saturday afternoon and will give the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy.

Lower humidity continues to stick around for Saturday, but that won’t last long as winds begin to shift out of the south and will help to increase our humidity. Temperatures are a touch warmer as well, but they’ll remain close to average with highs topping out in the middle 80s. You’ll need to stay weather aware as we move into Sunday with rounds of showers and storms on the way.

LOOKING AHEAD

Moving into Sunday expect periods of showers and storms to move through with the potential of a few strong to severe storms through the afternoon. A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect from mid-day through the early evening. Primary concerns will be damaging winds, large hail and locally heavy rainfall. Make sure to have the WVLT First Alert Weather App handy.

Off and on rain continues into Monday with cooler temperatures for the afternoon in the upper 70s. Drier weather will slowly return for Tuesday as well as the cooler mornings.

Quiet Saturday, before storms return for Sunday (WVLT)

