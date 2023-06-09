Blount County Schools offering free breakfast, lunch for students
Any student in Blount County Schools will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch until June 23.
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Blount County students younger than 18 will be able to receive the meals every Monday through Friday. BCS officials said that the meals must be eaten on site in the cafe.
Students and their families will be able to choose from any of the following locations:
- Eagleton Elementary
- Eagleton College and Career
- Heritage Middle
- Lanier Elementary
- Mary Blount Elementary
- Montvale Elementary
- Rockford Elementary
- Townsend Elementary
- Union Grove Middle
- Walland Elementary
- William Blount High 9th Grade Academy
BCS officials asked that families only visit one site per day per meal. Breakfast will be served from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be offered from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Those who are using this resource must check in at the school’s front office prior to going to the cafe.
Any questions can be directed to 865-984-1212.
