Blount County Schools offering free breakfast, lunch for students

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Schools are offering free lunch and breakfast to students until June 23.

Blount County students younger than 18 will be able to receive the meals every Monday through Friday. BCS officials said that the meals must be eaten on site in the cafe.

Students and their families will be able to choose from any of the following locations:

Eagleton Elementary

Eagleton College and Career

Heritage Middle

Lanier Elementary

Mary Blount Elementary

Montvale Elementary

Rockford Elementary

Townsend Elementary

Union Grove Middle

Walland Elementary

William Blount High 9th Grade Academy

BCS officials asked that families only visit one site per day per meal. Breakfast will be served from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be offered from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Those who are using this resource must check in at the school’s front office prior to going to the cafe.

Any questions can be directed to 865-984-1212.

