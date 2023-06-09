Dollywood’s Splash Country hosting annual Water Safety Day

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials announced Splash Country would be hosting its 13th annual Water Safety Day on June 22.

Starting at 10 a.m., the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson kicks off at the Mountain Waves wave pool. Registration and check-in starts at 9 a.m.

“This one-day event unites children and families at pools and water parks around the world for a common goal of water safety,” Dollywood Public Relations Director Wes Ramey said. “Instructors from Sevier Aquatic Club will facilitate a free 30-minute swim lesson covering essential swim skills.”

There will be demonstrations throughout the day to get visitors more comfortable around the water.

Guests can purchase a ticket online for $25 or at the gates the morning of. The discounted ticket price offered at the gate only applies to guests who get to the park before 10 a.m.

“Participation in swimming lessons reduces the risk of drowning by up to 88%,” explained Lauren Lowery, Dollywood’s Splash Country Operations Manager. “We want guests to have fun at our facility, while also helping them understand it is a great place to learn about water safety education. The more people we reach with Water Safety Day, the greater affect we can have on water preparedness in our community.”

Splash country lifeguards were honored with a prestigious safety award in May.

Ellis & Associates, a leader in aquatic safety, awarded the lifeguards with its’ Platinum International Safety Award, which recognizes facilities for “achieving the highest quality of lifeguard professionalism and operation standards,” Ramey said.

Less than 10% of the places that receive audits from Ellis & Associates receive this award, according to Ramey.

