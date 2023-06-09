FDA panel endorses antibody therapy to protect against RSV in infants

FILE - While most cases of RSV are mild, it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among...
FILE - While most cases of RSV are mild, it remains the leading cause of hospitalization among infants.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration has voted to recommend a monoclonal antibody therapy to prevent respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, in infants and some young toddlers.

The therapy was developed by Sanofi and AstraZeneca and is called nirsevimab.

It is designed to be given in a single shot at birth or a baby’s first season of RSV. It can also be given as a larger dose in a second RSV season in children who are highly vulnerable.

Nearly every child before age 2 gets RSV.

Most cases are mild, but it’s the leading cause of hospitalization among infants.

In trials, the shot was found to lower the risk of RSV needing medical attention by 75% and the risk of hospitalization by 78%.

Common side effects were rash and injection-site reactions.

While the FDA isn’t required to follow the committee’s recommendations, it usually does.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Interstate back open after closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
John Curley Jr. was killed when his jet ski collided with a boat on Norris Lake on Sunday...
Family remembers Halls man who was killed in jet ski crash on Norris Lake
Potter was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, according to officials with...
Maryville man arrested for child sex crimes, brother also in custody
Virginians now must dial all 10-digit, including area code, to make calls.
New area code coming to East Tennessee

Latest News

Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center
Dollywood’s Splash Country hosting annual Water Safety Day
Nickelback coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee Department of Education releases 3rd Grade TCAP retake data
‘That’s a game changer for our city kids’ | Making concussion care affordable for all youth athletes