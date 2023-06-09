Green Acres Flea Market plans to reopen after ‘huge fire’

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Green Acres Flea Market officials posted to Facebook on Thursday to provide an update after a fire broke out on June 3.

Officials said that they were taking several steps to ensure the property is safe to get up and running again, including cleaning up, putting up fences and painting vendor spots.

While they are working to reopen, officials said they are not able to provide an estimate on when that would be possible.

However, when the flea market does reopen, officials asked for the public’s support.

“When we do reopen, we would ask customers and vendors, old and new, to show their support and fill the place up once again,” they said in the post.

When the fire broke out, one witness who lives in the area said she drove down to see it in person. “You could feel the heat. I was probably a couple of hundred yards, at least, from where the fire was,” she said.

