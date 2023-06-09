‘He will be truly missed’: First responders mourn the loss of beloved lieutenant to cancer

South Carolina first responders are mourning the loss of beloved Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Fire departments in South Carolina are mourning the loss of a fellow first responder.

According to the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Firefighters Association, Lieutenant Matthew Piontkowski lost his battle with line-of-duty cancer on Friday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we announce the passing of our own brother,” the firefighter association shared.

The group said he was surrounded by his family in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, when he died.

“Brother Piontkowski made an impression on each individual he had contact with throughout his entire career,” the firefighter association said. “He will be truly missed, but never forgotten.”

The group also thanked a pair of firefighter associations in Ohio for their support of Piontkowski during his time back in Cleveland.

“He was a brother, mentor, friend, and co-worker to many first responders,” the firefighter association shared.

Piontkowski started his position with the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department in March 2018. He also spent seven years with the Horry County Fire Rescue.

“Brother, we got it from here,” the firefighter association said.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Interstate back open after closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car
John Curley Jr. was killed when his jet ski collided with a boat on Norris Lake on Sunday...
Family remembers Halls man who was killed in jet ski crash on Norris Lake
Potter was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, according to officials with...
Maryville man arrested for child sex crimes, brother also in custody

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
A black bear stays in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife...
Young black bear wanders Washington, D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov