Hundreds of visitors, powerful poets travel to Knoxville for Southern Fried Poetry Slam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Award-winning poet and teacher Rhea Carmon invited poetry and people together for the 31st Southern Fried Poetry Slam inside the Knoxville Convention Center from June 7-10.

As the city’s first Black-woman appointed laureate, Carmon said it’s an honor to welcome the international event back to the Scruffy since 2010.

“When I feel that something that has happened for me is something that others can benefit from, it becomes a slam piece,” Carmon said.

Carmon told WVLT News she takes her poetry everywhere, even in her middle school classroom where she promotes heavy reading and life lessons.

“When you give them something that want to read, then kids want to read. My boys are home schooled, so they read things that they want to read. They have to read articles, they have to read newspaper clips. And then, teach them the lesson around that. So that when they have to read something that they aren’t interested in, they have all the skills that they read.”

At the slam fest, teams have their best poet in the ring at a chance at earning the winning title and a cash prize.

Every year, during the first week of June, a city in the Southeastern region host one of the largest slams.

June 10, is the last day for this year’s event, which goes from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

