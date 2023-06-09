KSP sgt. claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit

KSP seargent claims agency retaliated against her in lawsuit
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky State Police sergeant is suing the agency.

The suit alleges that KSP retaliated against Sergeant Vicki Day after she reported their misuse of federal grant money.

The lawsuit was filed in April on behalf of KSP sergeant Vicki Day.

It makes several claims, including that Kentucky State Police violated Kentucky’s whistleblower act.

Sergeant Day’s attorney, Thomas Clay, says concerns were raised about some of the things that happened on a trip to El Paso Texas.

According to the lawsuit, in November of 2022, Sergeant Day made a protected disclosure to Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Investigator Kat Reed about “illegal and perhaps criminal violations” regarding the trip.

In the suit, Sergeant Day alleges the trip “had no legitimate law enforcement justification.”

It was sensibly for training for these individuals who flew down to El Paso, but as far as we’ve been able to ascertain, there was no training conducted,” said Clay.

Sergeant Day also alleges the trip “was funded illegally with money from a federal grant.”

“My understanding is that it came from a grant that was awarded to KSP for drug training, and there are real questions about whether that grant money was spent properly,” said Clay.

Clay says four KSP command staff members and four female civilian employees went on the trip. According to the suit, the trip cost roughly $26,000.

“There’s been, in my view, retaliation against Sgt. Day for raising concerns about what happened on that trip and the fact that there were irregularities in the funding of that trip and what the purpose of the trip was,” said Clay.

The suit claims Ksp retaliated against sergeant day by “proposing to discipline her with two class C violations which are currently pending.” and argues that “ksp’s attempt to silence (Sgt. Day) appears to violate Kentucky state Law (KRS 344.28).”

In a statement to WKYT, Communications Director for the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Morgan Hall, said:

“The 2022 training in El Paso was for legitimate law enforcement purposes. KSP does not retaliate against employees for raising concerns or reporting misconduct.”

In an answer filed in Sgt. Day’s case, KSP denied the allegations and asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

The trip to Texas and its expenses were approved by KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett and the Governor’s Office, according to the lawsuit.

Court records indicate Commissioner Burnett will be deposed in this case next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Interstate back open after closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car
John Curley Jr. was killed when his jet ski collided with a boat on Norris Lake on Sunday...
Family remembers Halls man who was killed in jet ski crash on Norris Lake
Potter was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, according to officials with...
Maryville man arrested for child sex crimes, brother also in custody

Latest News

Warm with plenty of sunshine and lower humidity Saturday
Beautiful start to the weekend, stronger storms possible Sunday
Miracle in Left Field
Deputies were searching for a Blount County man who they said cut off his ankle monitor.
Man cut off ankle monitor, Blount Co. deputies searching for him
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks Sunday’s storms and First Alert Weather Day through...
Mild end to the week, some strong storms to end the weekend