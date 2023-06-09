Man cut off ankle monitor, Blount Co. deputies searching for him

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a man who cut off his ankle monitor.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office were searching for a man who cut off his ankle monitor, according to officials with the office.

Robert Wayne Jennings, 49, was on probation for multiple felony burglaries and thefts. He cut his ankle monitor off Friday, according to officials.

Jennings left his home on Grey Ridge Road in Maryville after cutting off his monitor.

Anyone with information on where he might be was urged to contact the non-emergency number for the sheriff’s office at 865-273-5200.

