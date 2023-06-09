Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Lenoir City man was reported missing after being discharged from the Fort Loudon Medical Center, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

On April 25, Ryan McLerran was involved in a car crash on I-40 and was taken to the medical center. He was treated for his injuries and released the day after, according to NAMUS.

No one has heard from McLerran since he was released from the medical center.

McLerran is 5′11, 205 lbs. with green eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information on where he might be was urged to contact investigator Jason Smith at the Lenoir City police Department at 865-985-2005.

