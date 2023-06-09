Mental health experts discuss how self-conscious kids can build confidence at the pool this summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weather is heating up, and many people are looking for a way to cool off. But not everyone is hopping in the pool.

For some, the idea of getting into a revealing bathing suit can make them want to stay on the sidelines.

That’s because a majority of teens and preteens are self-conscious about their looks. In fact, two in three parents say their child is self-conscious about their appearance, according to a recent national poll out of the University of Michigan.

Negative body image issues can appear in the summertime as outfits become more revealing. Experts say this may hold kids and teens back from going to the beach or the pool.

Licensed social worker, Cassidy Dear at Huntsville Psychotherapy and Counseling Services says changing into summer clothes can make some focus on their flaws. “Going to the pool you have on a swimsuit, which is kind of a revealing suit to wear,” Dear said. “It does a lot of body shaming. It does a lot of just showing everyone my scars or my size, and all of those things can be limiting to what the summertime brings.”

That’s exactly what associate licensed counselor, JaTavia Bradley with Luminous Counseling and Consulting in Huntsville says. But she goes further and says the pros of getting into the pool outweigh the cons of staying out. She says it’s all about shifting one’s focus to body positivity. “You’re getting physical activities, social interactions, some vitamin D, some extra coping skills, being out of the house,” Bradley said.

As for overcoming feelings of insecurity, Cassidy Dear says there are a few simple things one can do to get on the right path. “Confidence is a skill set, it’s a muscle, right? And so if I spend all summer negatively speaking to myself, then my confidence is going to be very weak,” Dear said. “But if I try for one weekend, or I go to one pool party, or I go to the next barbecue, I’m developing a muscle and a skill set that really increases my confidence.”

