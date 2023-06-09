Mild end to the week, some strong storms to end the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine, lower humidity, and comfortable temperatures stick around for a couple of days! Enjoy because a cold front’s storms buildup Sunday, with some stronger storms Sunday through the front’s passage Monday. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, since some damage is possible from storms Sunday afternoon through the evening as the coverage builds.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear with a cool low around 50 degrees. The record low is 51 which was set back in 1980 for Knoxville, so we are forecasting a new low! Areas outlining the valley are in the mid to upper 40s to start the day.

The low humidity is here for your warm Friday. This means you can enjoy the shade, with a nice breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. We’re warming to around 82 degrees, with warm sunshine for all.

Tonight stays clear, and another cool one thanks to that low humidity. We’ll drop to around 53 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday is another beautiful day, and that humidity stays down for now. We’re warming to around 85 degrees, with a northwesterly wind 5 to 10 mph.

We warm to the mid 80s Sunday, but starts are developing. The First Alert Weather Day starts midday for some storms developing along the Tennessee, Kentucky line and then becoming more scattered (40% coverage) for the afternoon to evening. While these are not widespread, some hail and damaging winds are possible out of the developing storms ahead of the front. The coverage goes up Sunday night through early Monday afternoon, as the front moves through with a line of of rain and general storms. This puts us in the upper 70s Monday.

In your First Alert 8-day Planner, we’re watching for create scattered rain and storms to develop at times Wednesday and Thursday.

