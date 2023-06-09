Morgan County Correctional Complex offering Christian Studies degree to inmates

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new college degree is available for inmates in the Morgan County Correctional Complex, Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Robert Reburn announced on Friday.

The degree, a Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies with an emphasis in Ministry Studies, is made available through Carson-Newman University and will launch in August.

The Bachelor’s degree will include courses such as biblical studies, church history, Christian doctrine and pastoral ministry. Reburn said that the program also intends to equip inmates with critical skills, research and oral and written communication.

“Education plays a pivotal role in offender rehabilitation and this program is going to open doors and create opportunities for those who take advantage of it,” said Julia Gregg, Principal at MCCX. “This partnership is one that is going to change lives for the better and help us [TDOC] achieve our overall mission.”

Previous Coverage: Morgan County inmates inducted into international honor society

Roane State Community College and Tennessee College of Applied Science also provide post-secondary education options to inmates in MCCX.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.