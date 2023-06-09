Ross Park Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cats Friday.

The kittens were born to parents Jodi the mother and Atlas the father. They were born on April 23 which the zoo said it International Pallas’s Cat Day.

“We think mom, Jodi is a feline marketing genius for her timing!” the zoo said, with emphasis on “genius.”

The Pallas’s cat is also known as Manul and is one of the smaller species of cat. They weigh between 5 to 9 pounds usually and are about the size of domestic cats. They have long and dense fur which makes them look bigger.

They are native to rocky outcrops and steppes of Afghanistan, Bhutan, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

“Fun fact! According to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Institute, while most cats have vertical, slit-shaped pupils, Pallas’s cats have round pupils like those normally found in larger predator felines like Puma,” the zoo said.

In March, the zoo announced the birth of a litter of sand cats.

