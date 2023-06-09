‘That’s a game changer for our city kids’ | Making concussion care affordable for all youth athletes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taking your child to the doctor for a sports injury can cost a lot of money, especially if you don’t have insurance.

But, a Knoxville-based company is bridging the gap for concussion care.

Neurologic Performance Group leaders wanted to make their care available to everybody. The price of a co-pay covers all of the testing and doctors appointments for the entire season, which is especially a big deal for some inner city kids.

“Some people don’t even have access to pediatricians really, if you’re in the underserved area,” Dr. Todd Abel said, Chief Medical Officer for NPG.

Abel said most people do not get proper care when they get a concussion. That’s a problem NPG is trying to solve.

“It had to be available to everybody on a low cost level,” Mark Slaughter said, president of NPG.

Slaughter said for the price of a co-pay, kids are covered up to $25,000 of insurance. It includes the preseason baseline test, and all the necessary follow-up testing and doctor’s office visits.

“That’s a game-changer for our city kids right now,” Sanford Miller said, Sports Director for the Emerald Youth Foundation, and a former UT football player.

Miller said the foundation has more than 2,000 kids playing competitive sports, between the ages of four and 18.

“We still had a lot of kids within our programs that didn’t have a doctor, or didn’t have insurance,” Miller said. “Partnering with NPG helped us overcome that.”

Miller said they have a physical therapist, and CPR-certified coaches, but nobody that’s an expert in head trauma.

NPG has partnered with several East Tennessee youth sports groups already, serving thousands of kids in the area. Parents are buying in too.

“To have some kind of barometer that we can now use as a parent, because I’m not a doctor. I’m just a dad,” Avery Blue said, the parent of two youth soccer players.

Slaughter said it gives peace of mind to parents, as kids can test themselves to check on their health.

“I was at school. I just stepped aside for a little bit and took it,” Jayla Blue said, one of Avery’s daughters. “I sent the results to my dad and he was like, ‘Oh you’re good.’”

Several local organizations have partnered with NPG, like FC Alliance, The Anderson County High School Booster Club, Concord Christian Football, as well as schools in Alabama and Georgia, and they’re looking to expand even more.

Even if your child doesn’t play for one of those teams, Slaughter said they can still get covered for the same price by contacting NPG.

