WATCH: 20 people smash through tire shop, leave with $20K in merchandise

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a burglary at a tire shop on Friday morning.

RNR Tire Express was broken into around 3:15 a.m. on 2919 Covington Pike in Raleigh, according to the store’s general manager James Clayton.

Clayton says he received a notification on his phone when the store alarm went off.

He says the store was just repaired the day before from a robbery.

Clayton also says a truck drove through the front of the store.

Police say the front window glass was shattered and about 20 people entered the business and stole $20,000 worth of custom tires and rims.

The suspects left the scene in a silver Infiniti, a silver Dodge Ram, a black Dodge Ram, a white Ford Fusion and a black Mercedes-Benz.

