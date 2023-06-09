What does Taylor Swift have to do with Tennessee Baseball?

Pop star featured in a joke tweet, and in a Tennessee team group chat.
Pop star talked about in a Tennessee team group chat
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is getting set to play in its third straight super regional on June 10.

Thursday afternoon the Vols began their journey to Mississippi to take on Southern Miss.

The guys boarded the buses on campus for the short ride to the airport and then the trip to Hattiesburg, which is where they were Thursday night.

And the Vols boarded those buses still having a laugh about a team group chat started earlier this week. A tweet made the rounds that suggested pop star Taylor Swift is now dating vols third baseman Zane Denton.

The tweet, was a joke, but enough to catch the attention of head coach Tony Vitello.

While that conversation got the attention of the head coach, so have Zane Denton and Christian Moore, who’ve played very well in the Tournament. Moore hit .700 at the Clemson Regional with 4-HR’s and 8-RBI’s.

We’ll see if that continues at M.M. Roberts Stadium this weekend.

WVLT’s Zack Rickens’ reports from Hattiesburg begin June 9.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-640 East was closed Thursday afternoon after a car fire and crash near Washington Pike.
Interstate back open after closed for car fire, crash in Knox Co.
Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
John Curley Jr. was killed when his jet ski collided with a boat on Norris Lake on Sunday...
Family remembers Halls man who was killed in jet ski crash on Norris Lake
Potter was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, according to officials with...
Maryville man arrested for child sex crimes, brother also in custody
Virginians now must dial all 10-digit, including area code, to make calls.
New area code coming to East Tennessee

Latest News

Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee
Thunder Valley ready to road this weekend
Torchbearer
Tennessee athletics enjoys best academic term ever
Christian Moore
Tennessee to travel for NCAA Super Regionals after win over Charlotte, no public tickets expected
Vols Prepare for Super Regionals