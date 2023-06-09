What does Taylor Swift have to do with Tennessee Baseball?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is getting set to play in its third straight super regional on June 10.

Thursday afternoon the Vols began their journey to Mississippi to take on Southern Miss.

The guys boarded the buses on campus for the short ride to the airport and then the trip to Hattiesburg, which is where they were Thursday night.

And the Vols boarded those buses still having a laugh about a team group chat started earlier this week. A tweet made the rounds that suggested pop star Taylor Swift is now dating vols third baseman Zane Denton.

The tweet, was a joke, but enough to catch the attention of head coach Tony Vitello.

😂Taylor Swift has makes her way into the Tennessee Baseball team group chat @wvlt pic.twitter.com/wHa0XmnlEz — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) June 9, 2023

While that conversation got the attention of the head coach, so have Zane Denton and Christian Moore, who’ve played very well in the Tournament. Moore hit .700 at the Clemson Regional with 4-HR’s and 8-RBI’s.

We’ll see if that continues at M.M. Roberts Stadium this weekend.

WVLT’s Zack Rickens’ reports from Hattiesburg begin June 9.

