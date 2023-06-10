Ashley Rogers named Pitcher of the Year

NFCA honors Lady Vols standout.
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graduate pitcher Ashley Rogers was voted by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association as its Pitcher of the Year, following a stellar fifth season on Rocky Top. Beginning in 2019, Rogers is the first Lady Vol to win NFCA Pitcher of the Year and is the second player from the Southeastern Conference to take home the honor.

A right-hander from Athens, Tennessee, she returned to Rocky Top this season to use her extra year of eligibility and helped lead UT to one of its best seasons in program history.

The Lady Vols won 51 games, brought home two SEC titles and reached the national semifinals at the WCWS for the first time since 2013. The trip to the WCWS was its first since 2015 and its eighth in program history.

Through it all, Rogers went 20-1 in the circle for the Lady Vols – reaching the 20-win mark for the third time in her career. She finished the 2023 campaign with a 0.92 ERA – joining Monica Abbott and Buffy Walker as the only players in program history to finish a season with a sub-1 earned run average.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Heath Marsh
Alcoa man accused of selling more than 100 guns illegally after undercover investigation
Ryan McLerran was reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
Man reported missing after being discharged from Fort Loudoun Medical Center
One man died after a shooting Wednesday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police...
Deadly Knoxville shooting victim identified, police looking for car
Deputies were searching for a Blount County man who they said cut off his ankle monitor.
Man cut off ankle monitor, Blount Co. deputies searching for him
Residents of English Mountain had their water shut off Thursday evening, according to officials...
Water restored for English Mountain residents

Latest News

Vol baseball
Vols set for Super Showdown in Hattiesburg
Vols 3rd Baseman Zane Denton
What does Taylor Swift have to do with Tennessee Baseball?
Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee
Thunder Valley ready to road this weekend
Torchbearer
Tennessee athletics enjoys best academic term ever