Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake
A swimmer drowned in Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered in the Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
Officials said a person was swimming near a boat near Concord Park and the body was later recovered.
“The body has been recovered and the incident is under investigation,” TWRA officials said. “The identity is being withheld until tomorrow out of respect for the family.”
The Knox County Rescue Squad also responded to the lake to help with the search.
