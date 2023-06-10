Body recovered in Fort Loudoun Lake

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered in the Fort Loudoun Lake Saturday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

Officials said a person was swimming near a boat near Concord Park and the body was later recovered.

“The body has been recovered and the incident is under investigation,” TWRA officials said. “The identity is being withheld until tomorrow out of respect for the family.”

The Knox County Rescue Squad also responded to the lake to help with the search.

Knox County Rescue is on scene in the Tennessee River across from The Cove Park working on a search effort for a male that has gone under water and not come up. — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) June 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.